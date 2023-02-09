Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,072 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Moelis & Company worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 43.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 264.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,810,417.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,810,417.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,923 shares of company stock worth $11,605,322 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01.

Several research firms recently commented on MC. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

