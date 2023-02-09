Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 1,615.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,920. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.54. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

