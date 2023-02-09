Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,490 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000.

MYD stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $13.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

