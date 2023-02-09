Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $169.46 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.04 and a 200-day moving average of $166.27.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

