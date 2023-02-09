Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average is $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.68 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Stephens cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

