Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,208,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 106.7% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 69,079 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 120.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 115,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 62,956 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $461,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BGT opened at $11.67 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

