Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,149 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 30,713 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in InMode by 7.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,939 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,479,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in InMode by 614.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 31,773 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in InMode by 99.2% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288,344 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 143,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in InMode by 52.6% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,518 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INMD opened at $36.20 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08.

INMD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

