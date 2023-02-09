Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Chimera Investment worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CIM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 1.7 %

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CIM opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently -32.51%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.