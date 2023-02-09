Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

Bunge Stock Down 0.8 %

Bunge Dividend Announcement

BG opened at $98.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average of $96.02. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

See Also

