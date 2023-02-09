Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,567 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,518 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.74) to GBX 1,550 ($18.63) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,555.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

