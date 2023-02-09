Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,316 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.82.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $259.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.22. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $324.70. The company has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,770 shares of company stock worth $6,469,880 over the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

