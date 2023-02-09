Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 51,450 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,450 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Compass Minerals International worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 1.35. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

