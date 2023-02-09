AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $91.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.64%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AECOM by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,429,000 after buying an additional 154,278 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AECOM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,895,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.