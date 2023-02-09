Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 80,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Aflac by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 95,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 94,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $70.46 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

