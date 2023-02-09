AGCO Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGCO in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $11.84 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $134.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,266,000 after purchasing an additional 241,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,489 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

