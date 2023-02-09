AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGCO in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $11.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

AGCO Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

NYSE:AGCO opened at $134.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AGCO by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.