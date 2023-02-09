Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,604 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Agilent Technologies worth $89,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $83,857,000.

NYSE:A opened at $154.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.92. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,664 shares of company stock valued at $30,814,048 in the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

