Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after buying an additional 214,706 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after buying an additional 285,215 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $21,982,000.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,391.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

