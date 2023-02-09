Alastair Miller Buys 416,396 Shares of Unbound Group plc (LON:UBG) Stock

Unbound Group plc (LON:UBG – Get Rating) insider Alastair Miller bought 416,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £20,819.80 ($25,026.81).

Unbound Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.58. Unbound Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 60 ($0.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.20 million and a PE ratio of 3.01.

Unbound Group Company Profile

Unbound Group plc, formerly known as Electra Private Equity PLC, specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

