Alastair Miller Buys 416,396 Shares of Unbound Group plc (LON:UBG) Stock

Unbound Group plc (LON:UBG – Get Rating) insider Alastair Miller bought 416,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £20,819.80 ($25,026.81).
Unbound Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.58. Unbound Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 60 ($0.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.20 million and a PE ratio of 3.01.
Unbound Group Company Profile
