Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,618 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Albemarle worth $70,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $268.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,041 shares of company stock worth $3,932,285. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.37.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

