Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Keny Frank Wilper Sells 503 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Allegiant Travel Price Performance
ALGT stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $185.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,069.12 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.