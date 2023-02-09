Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Keny Frank Wilper Sells 503 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ALGT stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $185.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,069.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna lowered Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

