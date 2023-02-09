Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,443 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $22,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 43.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 42.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WTW opened at $257.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.36.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

