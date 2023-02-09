Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $21.80 Million Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,914,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.67% of Equitrans Midstream worth $21,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

ETRN stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.