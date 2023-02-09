Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,896 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Molina Healthcare worth $20,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $307.17 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have issued reports on MOH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.85.

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Get Rating

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

