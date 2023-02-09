Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Compass Point cut shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.24.

NYSE ALLY opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,526,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,507,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,407,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,301,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

