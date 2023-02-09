Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet stock opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.33.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

