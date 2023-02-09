Altria Group (NYSE:MO) PT Raised to $49.50 at Citigroup

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s previous close.

MO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

MO stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.