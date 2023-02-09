AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 7.1%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 20,916,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 32,624,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.12.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.

Insider Activity

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 49.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.