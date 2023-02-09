Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amcor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Amcor

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Amcor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,045,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after acquiring an additional 176,326 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Amcor by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 752,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 132,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Amcor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

