American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
AAL stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,697.00 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.
Insider Activity at American Airlines Group
In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.