American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,697.00 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also

