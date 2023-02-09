American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AEO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

