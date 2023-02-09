Analysts Offer Predictions for Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGTGet Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on COGT. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $666.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.73. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $18.07.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,805 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 39.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,596,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,523 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth $59,881,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,447 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

