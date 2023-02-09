Analysts Set Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) PT at $40.00

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.27. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Further Reading

