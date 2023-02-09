Analysts Set Expectations for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.68 EPS.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share.
Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ZBH opened at $130.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05.
Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,903,000 after purchasing an additional 135,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.
Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.
Zimmer Biomet Company Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.
