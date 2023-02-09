Analysts Set Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target at $8.20

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $1.17 on Monday. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 2,268,814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1,083.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 1,158,847 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,106,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after buying an additional 747,908 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 482,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 355,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

