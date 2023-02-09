Analysts Set Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target at $51.57

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.57.
REPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.
Insider Transactions at Replimune Group
In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ REPL opened at $28.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.65. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $29.52.
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.
