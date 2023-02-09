Analysts Set Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target at $51.57

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.57.

REPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Replimune Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 111,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after buying an additional 81,845 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $28.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.65. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $29.52.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

