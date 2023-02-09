Analysts Set SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) PT at $6.66

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.66.

SMRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SmartRent to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in SmartRent by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Trading Down 3.1 %

SMRT opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. SmartRent has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.86.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 62.30%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SmartRent will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.