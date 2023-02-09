Analysts Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Price Target at $192.31

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.31.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total value of $1,417,885.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,508. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $187.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.