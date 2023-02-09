Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Annovis Bio Trading Up 1.2 %
ANVS stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.25. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. Research analysts predict that Annovis Bio will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Annovis Bio
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
