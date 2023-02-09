Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Annovis Bio Trading Up 1.2 %

ANVS stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.25. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. Research analysts predict that Annovis Bio will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio

About Annovis Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Annovis Bio by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Annovis Bio by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Annovis Bio by 666.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Annovis Bio by 20.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.