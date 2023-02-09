AON (NYSE:AON) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $319.61 on Tuesday. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.41.

Institutional Trading of AON

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AON will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 16.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 11.1% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AON by 1.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.