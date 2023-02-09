Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $353,603,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,518,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,667 shares of company stock worth $6,030,958. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

