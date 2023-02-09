Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 99.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.08.

NYSE:WEX opened at $186.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.24. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

