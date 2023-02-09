Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 346 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS Energy Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

CMS opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Further Reading

