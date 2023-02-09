Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Purchases 50,000 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 50,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.16 per share, with a total value of $2,158,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,014,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,247,141.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 6th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $2,138,500.00.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 13,768 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $569,169.12.
- On Monday, January 30th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.07 per share, with a total value of $1,642,800.00.
- On Friday, January 27th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.54 per share, with a total value of $1,350,050.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 41,648 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.61 per share, with a total value of $1,649,677.28.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 38,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $1,518,100.00.
Appian Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.66. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.
Appian Company Profile
Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
