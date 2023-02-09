AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Lowered to $47.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APP. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $713.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.79 million. Research analysts predict that AppLovin will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $682,296.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,400,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,400,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $4,621,536.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,835.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock worth $40,038,628 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

