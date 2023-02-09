Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.63.

Aramark Stock Down 2.4 %

ARMK opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aramark

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

