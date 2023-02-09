Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARMK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Aramark Price Performance

Aramark stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Aramark by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1,165.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 216,419 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Aramark by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Aramark by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Stories

