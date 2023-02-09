Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ARMK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Aramark Stock Down 2.4 %

Aramark stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 31.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the period.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

