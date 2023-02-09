Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Down to $12.71

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.71, but opened at $12.35. Arco Platform shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 1,168 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ARCE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $729.39 million, a P/E ratio of 427.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Arco Platform had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,968,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,293,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at $9,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the period. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 961,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 266,122 shares during the period.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students.It operates through the following Core and Supplemental segments. The Core segment offers solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

