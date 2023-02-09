argenx SE to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($3.13) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.13) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($15.54) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($435.48) to €450.00 ($483.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.23.

argenx stock opened at $372.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.73. argenx has a 12 month low of $256.44 and a 12 month high of $407.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in argenx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after buying an additional 182,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,680,000 after buying an additional 294,228 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 51.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 527,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in argenx by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

